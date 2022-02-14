Castellan Group Acquires Shares of 138,020 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. First Horizon makes up approximately 1.2% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

