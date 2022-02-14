Castellan Group Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Castellan Group decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $183.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

