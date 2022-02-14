Castellan Group Sells 3,138 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castellan Group lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $95.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.79. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

