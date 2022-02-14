Castellan Group Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,970 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
