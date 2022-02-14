Castellan Group Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,970 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $784.70.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

