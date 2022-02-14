Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.42 Million in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $61,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPTK opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

