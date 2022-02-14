Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $17.41 Million in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MEACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,412,000. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.0% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

NASDAQ MEACU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

