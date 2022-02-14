Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 83,317 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,317 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.07% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

