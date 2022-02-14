Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 293,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $17,028,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BYTS opened at $9.71 on Monday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.