Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Trims Holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC trimmed its position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MCMJ opened at $6.53 on Monday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18.

About Merida Merger Corp. I

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.