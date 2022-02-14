Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.590-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.74 billion-$4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.33.

CTLT stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,579. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

