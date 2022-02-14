Cavalry Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 99,307 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 99,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,000. DoorDash makes up about 2.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoorDash stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
