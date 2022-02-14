Cavalry Management Group LLC Invests $1.47 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $584.12 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

