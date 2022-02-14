Cavalry Management Group LLC Invests $30.39 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 678,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 181,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

