Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 15,195 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GSKY stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

