Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 135,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $295.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.88 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

