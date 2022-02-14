Caxton Associates LP Invests $112,000 in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,302 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Immersion by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $237,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

