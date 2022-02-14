Caxton Associates LP Invests $243,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 132.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 213,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,167. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VOXX opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

