Caxton Associates LP Takes $233,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after buying an additional 486,668 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after buying an additional 444,688 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

