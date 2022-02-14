Caxton Associates LP Takes $253,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
