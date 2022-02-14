CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $178.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. CDW has a 1-year low of $148.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

