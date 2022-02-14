Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:FUN opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

