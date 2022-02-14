Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$26.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.55.
Shares of CVE traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.93. 7,900,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.28. The company has a market cap of C$39.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.84. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
