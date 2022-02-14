Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.43.

CELTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

