CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 10th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Shares of CNP opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52.
Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
