CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 10th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.