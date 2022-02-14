Centiva Capital LP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,012,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000.

NASDAQ KRNL opened at $9.73 on Monday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

