Centiva Capital LP Has $4.07 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2,085.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

