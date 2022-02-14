Centiva Capital LP Invests $6.24 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 614,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPOF opened at $9.88 on Monday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

