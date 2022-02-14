Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,000. Ameresco comprises about 0.8% of Centiva Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRC opened at $52.28 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.