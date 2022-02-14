Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 573,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
