Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 573,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 152.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.