Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 527,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

