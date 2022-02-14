Certified Advisory Corp Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 120,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,287 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $441.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

