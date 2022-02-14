Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 2,814 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 304,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 825,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

