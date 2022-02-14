Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $167.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

