Certified Advisory Corp Sells 7,731 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

