CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CF Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $77.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock worth $10,250,066. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

