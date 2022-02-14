Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Purchases £44,841.42 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 249,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £44,841.42 ($60,637.48).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Martin Andersson bought 60,267 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450.73 ($15,484.42).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Martin Andersson bought 162,615 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,896.85 ($41,780.73).

On Monday, January 24th, Martin Andersson bought 9,855 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872.45 ($2,532.05).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,272.48).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,272.48).

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 19.23 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.86. The company has a market cap of £132.59 million and a P/E ratio of -21.36. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 17.10 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.48 ($0.43).

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

