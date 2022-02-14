Challenger Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.82 (ASX:CGFPC)

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

