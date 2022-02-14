Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Purchases 7,600 Shares

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.28. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.