Charter Trust Co. Has $10 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,838 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $141.71. 141,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,479. The company has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

