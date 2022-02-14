Charter Trust Co. Has $13.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,627. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.00 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $445.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

