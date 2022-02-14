Charter Trust Co. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $125.07. 30,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.