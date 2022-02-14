Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

