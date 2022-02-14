Chartist Inc. CA Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $62.64. 65,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,654,986. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

