Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

