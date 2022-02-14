Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.
NYSE:CC opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 675,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
