Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.94 on Monday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.13% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

