CHI Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

CHI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Precision BioSciences worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DTIL remained flat at $$4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTIL. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

