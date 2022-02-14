China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in January

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,792,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 3,148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CMLLF stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About China Maple Leaf Educational Systems
Further Reading
