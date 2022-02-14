China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 400 shares of the stock traded hands.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.