China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CPHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 400 shares of the stock traded hands.
About China Pharma
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Pharma (CPHI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.