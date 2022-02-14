Chonk Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $11.04 or 0.00025361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $430,562.63 and approximately $331.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chonk has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00037605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

