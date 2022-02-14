CIBC Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.38. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

